Indonesians protest against Rohingya refugees

Clash with police

More than one hundred Indonesians protested yesterday against Rohingya refugees who arrived on a western island by boat last week, calling for them to be relocated and clashing with police. The mostly Muslim Rohingyas are heavily persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on sea journeys to try and reach Malaysia or Indonesia. The last month has seen a spike in journeys to Indonesia's westernmost province of Aceh from Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh -- a voyage of about 1,800 kilometres (1,120 miles) -- with more than 1,000 arrivals in the biggest such wave since a 2017 Myanmar military crackdown. A group of 139 refugees including women and children landed on Sabang island on Saturday, but locals threatened to push them back to sea and demanded that authorities move them.

They were then relocated to a dock where they were kept in tents. Yesterday, dozens of police blocked a group of around 150 protesters who were trying to breach a gate and pushing officers to get to the area where the refugees were sheltering, according to footage shared on social media. "The people can convey their aspirations. We were only securing (the area)," said Sabang police chief Erwan.