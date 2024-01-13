Asia
Star Digital Report
Sat Jan 13, 2024 04:31 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 04:49 PM

India strongly protests UK delegation’s visit to POK

India has taken a "serious note of the highly objectionable" visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on January 10 this year.

"Such infringement of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable," the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a statement today.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner Alex Ellix to India on this "infringement."

The statement said, "The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India."

India says Pakistan-occupied part of Kashmir is its territory.

Kashmir has been a major flashpoint between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in the subcontinent in 1947.

