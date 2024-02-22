Hunger grips Gaza as truce talks resume in Cairo

China warns US veto in UN ceasefire vote makes the Palestinian enclave ‘even more dangerous’

Heavy fighting rocked besieged Gaza yesterday as aid agencies warned of looming famine, a day after a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire was blocked by a US veto.

Washington, which argued the resolution would have imperilled ongoing efforts to free hostages, sent top White House official Brett McGurk to Cairo for renewed talks involving mediators and Hamas.

China warned yesterday that the US decision to veto the UNSC resolution pushed the conflict into an "even more dangerous" situation.

US urges ICJ not to order Israel out of Palestinian lands

Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Death toll in enclave now 29,313

At The Hague, the United States said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) could not order the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from occupied territories without taking into account Israel's security needs.

Global concern has spiralled over the high civilian death toll and dire humanitarian crisis in the Israeli offensive in Gaza that began on October 7.

Combat and chaos again stalled the sporadic aid deliveries for desperate civilians in Gaza, where the UN has warned the population of 2.4 million is on the brink of famine and could face an "explosion" of child deaths.

The UN World Food Programme said it was forced to halt aid deliveries in north Gaza because of "complete chaos and violence" after a truck convoy encountered gunfire and was ransacked by looters.

More Israeli strikes pounded Gaza, leaving 103 people dead during the night, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, which put the overall death toll at 29,313.

"We can't take it anymore," said Ahmad, a resident of Gaza City, where entire blocks are in ruins and cratered streets are strewn with rubble. "We do not have flour, we don't even know where to go in this cold weather," he said. "We demand a ceasefire. We want to live."

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops killed three Palestinians during an overnight raid in the city of Jenin, the military said yesterday.

Particular concern has centred on Gaza's far-southern Rafah area, where 1.4 million people now live in crowded shelters and makeshift tents, fearing attack by nearby Israeli ground troops, reports AFP.

Aid groups warn a ground offensive could turn Rafah into a "graveyard" and the United States has said the vast numbers of displaced civilians must first be moved out of harm's way.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that "without properly accounting for the safety and security of those refugees, we continue to believe that an operation in Rafah would be a disaster".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted the army will keep fighting until it has destroyed Hamas and freed the remaining 130 hostages, around 30 of whom are feared dead.

The World Health Organization called the devastation "indescribable" around Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis, where it said it managed to evacuate some 32 patients.

"The area was surrounded by burnt and destroyed buildings, heavy layers of debris, with no stretch of intact road," WHO said.