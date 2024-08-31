Asia
AFP, Peshawar
Sat Aug 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 12:18 AM

House collapse kills 12 in Pakistan

Twelve people died yesterday when a landslide triggered by heavy rains destroyed their house in Pakistan, rescue officials said, with more than 300 killed since the start of monsoon season.

The family, including three women and a child, were sleeping when their house collapsed in the remote area of Patrak, in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"The landslide in Patrak completely destroyed the house, killing all 12 individuals inside," Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the rescue service 1122, told AFP. Large parts of the country have been hit by heavy rains since Thursday night. A cyclonic storm is also predicted to hit the southern coast, bringing with it torrential rains and possible flooding, the Sindh province disaster authority said.

More than 300 people have died across Pakistan in rain-related incidents since the start of the monsoon in July.

