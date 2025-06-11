Guerrillas claim rare downing of junta jet

Myanmar anti-coup guerrillas claimed to shoot down a junta jet yesterday, declaring a rare victory over the air force which has kept them at bay in a grinding civil war.

The military swiftly denied their claim, saying the plane crashed near the central village of Min Taing Pin around midday because of "sudden engine failure" while on a "practice flight".

Myanmar has been consumed by civil war since the military ousted a democratic government in 2021, but analysts say its air force backed by Russia and China has allowed it to fend off a myriad of lesser-equipped opposition groups.

The military and some of its adversaries have pledged a truce this month as the country continues to recover from March's devastating magnitude-7.7 earthquake which killed nearly 3,800 people.

But the People's Liberation Army (PLA) -- the armed wing of a Myanmar communist group -- said its fighters downed the plane after four days of fierce conflict in central Sagaing region, one of the areas worst-hit by the quake.

"Our fighters were able to shoot down an attack jet today. This is a first in the history of the PLA," said a spokeswoman.

Zaw Tun, a member of the local anti-coup People's Defence Force, said they were fighting alongside the PLA when "our joint forces used machine guns and shot it down".

A local administrator from the rebel-held area, Zaw Htet, said two planes were returning from a bombing run when one was hit as both "flew very low on the way back".