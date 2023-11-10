Graft Charges: Malaysian lawmaker found guilty

Asia
A Malaysian lawmaker from a youth-based party that pulled out of the ruling coalition over graft concerns has been found guilty of corruption by the Kuala Lumpur High Court, reported Bernama.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is a member of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), which in September pulled support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition citing corruption concerns after graft charges were dropped against the country's deputy premier.

He was found guilty on four charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and money laundering.

