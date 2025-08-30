Fugitive Sri Lankan former minister detained

A Sri Lankan ex-government minister surrendered himself to a court yesterday after two months on the run, the latest high profile detention in a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown.

Anti-graft units have ramped up their investigations since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power in September on a promise to fight corruption.

Former fisheries minister Rajitha Senaratne, who served in the cabinet of then-president Mahinda Rajapaksa, is accused of illegally awarding a 2012 contract to a foreign firm, allegedly causing a loss to the state of $83,000.

Senaratne had repeatedly dodged questioning, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption said.

High Court judge Lanka Jayaratne ordered him transferred to a lower court to face multiple cases.

Several politicians from the Rajapaksa administration, as well as family members, are either in jail or on bail pending corruption investigations.

Former president Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested last week on a charge of misusing $55,000 of government funds for a private stopover in Britain.