floods, landslide 18 dead in Indonesia

At least 18 people were killed and five others were missing after flash floods and a landslide on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, a local official said yesterday. Torrential rains triggered the floods and landslide that hit Pesisir Selatan regency in West Sumatra province, forcing around 46,000 people to evacuate to temporary shelters. "Eighteen people were found dead. Five were missing," Pesisir Selatan disaster mitigation agency acting head Doni Gusrizal told AFP late yesterday. The official updated the toll from 10 he gave in an earlier statement. Doni said debris from the disasters had hampered ongoing rescue efforts. "The impact from the floods (was) extraordinary. Currently we are cleaning the road... Our vehicles cannot pass through," he said. As of late yesterday, electricity services were still down in several parts of Pesisir Selatan after the disaster, according to an AFP reporter in the regency. At least 14 houses were buried in the landslide, more than 20,000 houses were flooded and eight bridges had collapsed.