Asia
AFP, Cirata
Fri Nov 10, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 10, 2023 08:15 AM

Asia

Floating Solar Farm: Indonesia opens S E Asia's largest

AFP, Cirata
Fri Nov 10, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 10, 2023 08:15 AM
Photo: AFP

Indonesia inaugurated a USD 100 million floating solar farm yesterday, the largest in Southeast Asia, as it seeks more opportunities to transition to green, renewable energy.

The Cirata floating solar farm, expected to generate enough electricity to power 50,000 households, is built on a 200-hectare reservoir in West Java, about 130 kilometres from the capital, Jakarta.

"Today is a historical day, because our big dream to build a renewable energy plant on a big scale is finally achieved," President Joko said in a speech to mark the occasion. "We managed to build the largest floating solar farm in Southeast Asia, and the third biggest in the world," he said.

