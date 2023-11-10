Floating Solar Farm: Indonesia opens S E Asia’s largest

Indonesia inaugurated a USD 100 million floating solar farm yesterday, the largest in Southeast Asia, as it seeks more opportunities to transition to green, renewable energy.

The Cirata floating solar farm, expected to generate enough electricity to power 50,000 households, is built on a 200-hectare reservoir in West Java, about 130 kilometres from the capital, Jakarta.

"Today is a historical day, because our big dream to build a renewable energy plant on a big scale is finally achieved," President Joko said in a speech to mark the occasion. "We managed to build the largest floating solar farm in Southeast Asia, and the third biggest in the world," he said.