Facing ‘tax terrorism’ after notice

Says India’s Congress

India's main opposition party said yesterday it had been asked to pay an additional 18.2 billion rupees ($218 million) in taxes, which it called an attempt by the tax department to financially cripple it weeks before general elections.

Calling the latest notice from the Income Tax Department "tax terrorism", Congress treasurer Ajay Maken told reporters the party would fight the demand in court.

India will vote in seven phases between April 19 and June 1 in general elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to win and secure a record-equalling third straight term.

"The law is on our side, we have no doubt about it, but by the time we get relief, elections will be over," Maken said. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case on April 1, he added.

A tax department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment yesterday.