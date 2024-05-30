Ex-Thai PM Thaksin to face trial for royal insult

Asia
Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be prosecuted for insulting the monarchy, the attorney general's office said yesterday, over comments he made almost a decade ago.

Prayuth Pecharakun, spokesman for the attorney general, said Thaksin would be summoned to court on June 18 to answer charges under the kingdom's strict lese-majeste laws.

Thaksin, 74, is a two-time premier who was ousted in a 2006 coup and then lived in self-exile for 15 years.

He returned to Thailand last year as his Pheu Thai party took power at the head of a coalition government. "The attorney general has decided to indict Thaksin for insulting the monarchy," Prayuth told reporters.

