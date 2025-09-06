Crackdown on misuse: Businesses, users hit as Nepal restricts social media

Several social media platforms, including Facebook, were inaccessible in Nepal yesterday after the government blocked unregistered platforms, leaving millions of users angry and confused.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology has instructed the telecommunication authority to deactivate access to 26 unregistered platforms operating in Nepal, including Meta-owned Facebook, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

"After the directive yesterday we stopped the URLs but a full shutdown will take time," Sudhir Parajuli, the president of the Internet Service Providers Association of Nepal, told AFP. "We are deciding what methods to employ."

Popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news, and business.

"I really feel bad about the government's decision because we run our business through Facebook and, if it is closed, our business will be affected," said Jenisha Joshi, 25, who sells jewellery and accessories through Facebook.

"Facebook also allows us to communicate with our brothers who are living abroad, so it should not be banned."

The cabinet decided last week to give the companies seven days to register in Nepal, and to establish a point of contact, designate a resident grievance handling officer and a compliance officer.

The decision came after a Supreme Court order in September last year.

Nepal passed a directive in 2023 that required social media platforms to register and establish a local presence.

Public frustration was also evident on platforms that were still accessible yesterday.

Lawmaker Sumana Shrestha of the opposition Rastriya Swatantra Party said the government was trying to control free speech. "It does not care how this will impact the public," he told AFP.

Beh Lih Yi, regional director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said that the move "sets a dangerous precedent for press freedom", urging the government to rescind the order.

Nepal Police's Cyber Bureau has warned users against indiscriminate use of Virtual Private Networks, citing potential risks to personal data and security.

Some platforms had made enquiries since the shutdown, said communications ministry spokesman Gajendra Kumar Thakur. Nepal has restricted access to popular online platforms in the past.

Access to the Telegram messaging app was blocked in July, with a rise in online fraud and money laundering cited as the reason.

The government lifted a nine-month ban on TikTok in August last year after the platform's South Asia division agreed to comply with Nepali regulations.