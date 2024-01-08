IS claims bus blast that killed two in Kabul

The Islamic State group claimed responsiblity for a blast that killed two people and wounded 14 others on a bus in a mostly Shia neighbourhood in Kabul on Saturday.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the explosion occurred in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood -- an enclave of the historically oppressed Shia Hazara community.

"According to initial information, unfortunately, two civilians in the bus were killed and 14 others were injured," Zadran said in a statement.

"The injured were rushed to hospitals and police are investigating the incident."