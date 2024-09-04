IS claim Kabul suicide attack that killed 6

The Islamic State on Tuesday claimed a suicide attack in the Afghan capital that killed six people a day earlier, saying it had targeted the Taliban government's prosecution service.

The Islamic State's Amaq media wing said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that "the suicide bomber waited until the time when the prosecutor's employees were leaving their shifts" before detonating in the middle of a crowd.

On Monday night, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said six people had been killed and 13 more were wounded in the bombing on the capital's southern outskirts.

