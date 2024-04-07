Choppers pluck tourists to safety

Taiwan rescue helicopters flew sorties yesterday to pluck tourists to safety after a massive earthquake cut off roads and blocked tunnels, leaving hundreds stranded for days in the mountains.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 1,100 injured by the magnitude 7.4 quake that struck the island on Wednesday, with strict building codes and widespread disaster readiness credited with averting an even bigger catastrophe.

At least six people remain unaccounted for.

The quake caused massive landslides that blocked tunnels and long stretches of winding road that cut across the island from east to west, and also a coastal highway from north to south carved out of steep cliffs.

Hualien, the epicentre around 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of the capital Taipei, has been roiled by over 300 aftershocks, including one of magnitude 5.2 yesterday morning.