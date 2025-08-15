Chinese mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s K2

A Chinese mountaineer died while descending the world's second-highest peak, with Pakistani rescuers were waiting yesterday for weather conditions to improve to recover her body.

Guan Jing was descending from the summit of K2 on Tuesday night when she was hit by falling rocks, Deputy Commissioner for Shigar district Arif Ahmad told AFP.

"An army aviation team is ready for the recovery of the body and is waiting for better weather conditions," he said.

According to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, which monitors local climbing expeditions, Guan is the fourth casualty of the country's summer climbing season.

Guan was among 30 climbers who reached the summit of K2 on Monday before beginning her fatal descent.

