China shows off robot ‘dogs of war’

China's military yesterday showed off its machine gun equipped robot battle "dogs" at the start of its biggest ever drills with Cambodian forces, as the United States frets about Beijing's growing influence in the Southeast Asian country.

The 15-day exercise, dubbed Golden Dragon, also involves 14 warships -- three from China -- two helicopters and 69 armoured vehicles and tanks, and includes live-fire, anti-terrorism and humanitarian rescue drills.

The hardware on show included the so-called "robodogs" -- remote-controlled four-legged robots with automatic rifles mounted on their backs.

Handlers kept the dogs of war on the leash, demonstrating only their walking capabilities to watching journalists and top brass -- not their shooting skills.

Opening the exercises, Cambodian armed forces commander-in-chief Vong Pisen said they would "enhance the capabilities" of the two armies in the fight against terrorism.

Vong Pisen insisted Cambodia would never allow a foreign military base on its territory, echoing previous assertions by Cambodian leaders.

After Cambodia dismantled facilities at Ream naval base near the Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville, built partly with American funding and having played host to US military exercises, China began funding its renovation.