China helped Pakistan with ‘live inputs’

Says Indian Army deputy chief on Indo-Pak conflict

China gave Islamabad "live inputs" on key Indian positions during Pakistan's conflict with its neighbour in May, the deputy chief of India's army said yesterday, calling for urgent upgrades to the country's air defence systems.

India fought two adversaries during the conflict, with Pakistan being the "front face" while China provided "all possible support", Lt General Rahul Singh said at an event in New Delhi.

"When the DGMO (director general of military operations) level talks were going on, Pakistan ... said that we know that your such and such important vector is primed and it is ready for action ... he was getting live inputs from China," he said. Singh did not elaborate on how India knew about the live inputs from China.