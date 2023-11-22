China calls for 'calm and restraint' after North Korea satellite launch
China urged all parties on Wednesday to remain "calm and restrained" after North Korea said it had succeeded in putting a military spy satellite in orbit, sparking condemnation from the United States and South Korea.
"All parties concerned should remain calm and restrained, look squarely at the crux of the problem, adhere to the general direction of a political settlement, and do more to help ease tensions," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing when asked about the launch.
