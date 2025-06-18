Bomb threat diverts plane of hajj pilgrims in Indonesia

A plane carrying hundreds of hajj pilgrims back from Saudi Arabia was diverted in Indonesia yesterday after an email bomb threat was sent to authorities, Indonesia's aviation body said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it received a report from Indonesia's airport operator "regarding a bomb threat sent by an unidentified person via electronic mail".

The email at 07:30 am (0030 GMT) contained a threat to "blow up" Saudia Airlines flight SV 5276 which was flying from the Saudi city of Jeddah to the Indonesian capital Jakarta, it said in a statement.

After 10:00 am the pilot diverted the plane from its destination of Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, a city on Sumatra island in western Indonesia.

The flight was carrying 442 hajj pilgrims, including 207 men and 235 women, it added.

"Upon identifying security and safety threats, the pilot decided to divert the landing to the nearest airport," said InJourney Airports, Indonesia's airport operator.

A transport ministry official told AFP the plane was still in Medan and Flightradar24 showed the plane there.

The airport evacuated the pilgrims and a bomb disposal unit swept the plane for explosive devices, the aviation body said in its statement.