Bomb blast kills 5 cops in Pakistan

TTP claims responsibility

A bomb blast in northwest Pakistan near the Afghan border killed five police officers on polio vaccination guard duty and wounded more than 20 yesterday, the latest in a series of attacks by militants ahead of the February 8 national elections.

The Pakistan Taliban, an umbrella group of militants also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility in a statement sent to Reuters.

The blast hit a truck full of police on their way to guard a polio vaccination drive in the Bajur tribal district, police official Kashif Zulfikar said.

Militants in Pakistan often target polio vaccination teams, believing the immunisation effort is a Western tool to spy on them and make Muslims infertile.

The TTP has been waging a war against the state for years, seeking to overthrow the government and replace it with a harsh brand of Islamic rule.

The militants have ramped up their attacks since they revoked a ceasefire with the government last year.

Political analysts have voiced concern, with some politicians calling for a delay in the elections in the northwest.

A six-man suicide squad drove an explosive-laden truck into a military camp in northwest Pakistan last month, killing at least 23 soldiers, the heaviest death toll in a single attack in years.

Islamist militants, including the TTP, have killed scores of polio vaccination workers and their security escorts in the past.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where the debilitating virus, which can cause lifelong disability, remains endemic.

Pakistan had six reported cases in 2023, and yesterday marked the start of a nationwide drive to vaccinate millions of children.

Opposition to inoculation grew after the US Central Intelligence Agency organised a fake vaccination drive to help track down Al-Qaeda's former leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, reports AFP.

Last year saw casualties hit a six-year high, with more than 1,500 civilians, security forces and militants killed, according to the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies.

Afghanistan's Taliban government has routinely denied giving militants sanctuary.

But a UN Security Council report said last year there were between 4,000 and 6,000 TTP fighters in Afghanistan who "the Taliban have harboured and allowed active support of".