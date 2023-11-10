Blinken concerned

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday he shared South Korean concerns about growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, which he called a "two-way street" involving arms flows and technical support.

Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin also said they discussed a so-called extended deterrence strategy in countering threats from North Korea, meaning the use of US military assets for protection from attacks, and improving cooperation with Japan.

"We have real concerns about any support for North Korea's ballistic missile programs, for its nuclear technology, for its space launch capacity," Blinken told a press conference in the South Korean capital. "We're working to ... identify, to expose and as necessary to counter these efforts."