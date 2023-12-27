Asia
Reuters, New Delhi
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:43 AM

Most Viewed

Asia

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi

All staff unharmed
Reuters, New Delhi
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:43 AM

A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi yesterday evening and all staff were unharmed following the explosion, government authorities said. "We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy," Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters. Israel's foreign ministry said all staff were unharmed following the blast and Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to investigate the cause of the explosion. A team of the Delhi Police rushed to the spot but left after they searched the perimeter and found nothing suspicious. An eyewitness told the media that the blast sounded like a tire-burst. According to him, the incident took place at around 5:00 pm. "This happened around 5 pm, I was on my duty and heard a huge sound. When I came out, I saw smoke coming from the top of a tree, that's all I saw...The police have taken my statement," he said. This comes amid a war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in which thousands of Palestinians have been killed.  In 2021, a low intensity blast outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi sent shockwaves across the world.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ডান্ডাবেড়ি পরিয়ে অসুস্থ যুবদল নেতাকে হাসপাতালে নিলো কারা কর্তৃপক্ষ
|রাজনীতি

ডান্ডাবেড়ি পরিয়ে অসুস্থ যুবদল নেতাকে হাসপাতালে নিলো কারা কর্তৃপক্ষ

‘জালাল অসুস্থ, তবে যে কোনো সময় তিনি সুস্থ হয়ে পালিয়ে যেতে পারেন।’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

মানিকগঞ্জ-২: নৌকায় ভোট না দিলে হাত কেটে ফেলার হুমকি আলী ইস্কান্দারের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification