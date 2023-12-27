Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi

All staff unharmed

A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi yesterday evening and all staff were unharmed following the explosion, government authorities said. "We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy," Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters. Israel's foreign ministry said all staff were unharmed following the blast and Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to investigate the cause of the explosion. A team of the Delhi Police rushed to the spot but left after they searched the perimeter and found nothing suspicious. An eyewitness told the media that the blast sounded like a tire-burst. According to him, the incident took place at around 5:00 pm. "This happened around 5 pm, I was on my duty and heard a huge sound. When I came out, I saw smoke coming from the top of a tree, that's all I saw...The police have taken my statement," he said. This comes amid a war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in which thousands of Palestinians have been killed. In 2021, a low intensity blast outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi sent shockwaves across the world.