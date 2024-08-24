Bimstec summit postponed

Thailand has postponed its hosting of next month's Bimstec summit of the leaders of seven mostly South Asian countries until after a new administration is formed, its foreign ministry said yesterday.

Thailand currently has a caretaker government following a court's dismissal of Srettha Thavisin as premier last week and his successor, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has yet to name her cabinet.

The summit had been due to take place in Bangkok from Sept 3-4. The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) includes Thailand, India, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan and its leaders meet every two years for a summit.

Earlier, foreign ministry officials said that Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus may attend the Bimstec summit.