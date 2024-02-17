Says Imran Khan’s PTI about Pakistan’s Feb 8 polls

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party yesterday said February 8 elections would be remembered due to the "biggest voter fraud" in the country's history against the party and its candidates.

"According to our estimates, out of 177 seats which were supposed to be ours, only 92 have been given to us. And 85 seats have been taken away from us fraudulently," PTI's Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said at a press conference in Islamabad, adding that the party was taking constitutional and legal steps in this regard.

"We have verified data about 46 seats and it is being compiled for 39 seats," he said. The party had three ways to ascertain alleged rigging in the polls, and there were discrepancies between the Form 45 and the Form 47, Hasan said.

He further said there was also a huge difference in the numbers of votes polled for National Assembly and provincial assembly seats, reports Dawn online.

The number of rejected votes, in certain cases, exceeded the margin of victory, he added.

During the press conference, PTI's Shandana Gulzar gave a presentation on alleged rigging in the Feb 8 polls. "We got 1.25 million votes in Karachi [but] we did not get a single seat. Jamaat-i-Islami received 700,000 votes and not a single National Assembly seat in Karachi," she said.

"In Punjab, we got 13.6m votes and we were given 55 seats. This is a joke with the people of Pakistan," she said. Showing graphics on a large screen, Gulzar said that at 3:00am on Feb 9, the PTI had won 154 seats in the National Assembly while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had won 47 each.

She said that the party was winning 42 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, of which some were stolen and the party was handed 37.

Meanwhile, discussions between the PML-N and the PPP for cooperation on constitutional positions were underway, The News reported.

According to party sources, the PPP wants the position of Speaker of the National Assembly for its party. It has also chosen two candidates for the Speaker's post, one of them being former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani.

The PML-N will likely get the position of deputy speaker. As per tradition, if the Speaker is appointed from Punjab then the deputy speaker is appointed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.