Another 29 killed in Afghan floods

Ongoing downpours have killed another 29 people in Afghanistan over the past four days, the government disaster management department said yesterday.

Afghanistan was parched by an unusually dry winter that desiccated the earth, followed by a two-week streak of downpours in most provinces that has caused sporadic flash flooding.

Disaster management department spokesman Janan Sayeq said "29 people lost their lives because of rains" between Wednesday and Saturday, with fatalities spread across ten provinces.

Seven others have been injured over the same period, he said, while 72 houses have been damaged or destroyed, and more than 2,500 acres of agricultural land swept away.

More than 100 people have been killed in flooding this month, according to official figures, whilst more than 25,000 families have required aid as a result of the deluge.