Asia
AFP, Kabul
Sun Apr 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 12:08 AM

Most Viewed

Asia

Another 29 killed in Afghan floods

AFP, Kabul
Sun Apr 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 12:08 AM

Ongoing downpours have killed another 29 people in Afghanistan over the past four days, the government disaster management department said yesterday.

Afghanistan was parched by an unusually dry winter that desiccated the earth, followed by a two-week streak of downpours in most provinces that has caused sporadic flash flooding.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Disaster management department spokesman Janan Sayeq said "29 people lost their lives because of rains" between Wednesday and Saturday, with fatalities spread across ten provinces.

Seven others have been injured over the same period, he said, while 72 houses have been damaged or destroyed, and more than 2,500 acres of agricultural land swept away.

More than 100 people have been killed in flooding this month, according to official figures, whilst more than 25,000 families have required aid as a result of the deluge.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

দাসত্ব থেকে বেরিয়ে আসতে সবাইকে ঐক্যবদ্ধ হতে হবে: মির্জা ফখরুল

‘কিছুই এখন অবশিষ্ট নেই। ঐক্যের কথা আমরা বলি, মুক্তিযুদ্ধের চেতনার কথা আমরা বলি, সেই চেতনার লেশমাত্র এখন আর অবশিষ্ট নেই।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

মিষ্টি শিল্পে করপোরেটদের ‘মধুর’ সাফল্য

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification