Afghanistan bus crash kills 17, injures 34: provincial official

At least 17 people were killed and 34 more injured when a bus overturned in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, a local official said.

The accident occurred on a highway linking the capital Kabul to the north of the country Mustafa Hashemi, director of information and culture of Baghlan province, told AFP.

He said the dead included 12 men, two women, and three children.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, due in part to poor roads after decades of conflict, dangerous driving and a lack of regulation.

In March, 21 people were killed and 38 injured in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province when a bus collided with an oil tanker and a motorbike.