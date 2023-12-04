Afghan Shia women protest against attacks on community

Dozens of Shia women demonstrated in western Afghanistan yesterday against attacks on the Muslim minority at the funeral of several members of their community killed days before.

The women shouted, "Death to the murderers" and "We need security" during the funeral in Herat city's Jebrael area, Hussain Azimi, a member of the ulama, or council of religious scholars, told AFP.

They were among several hundred people gathered to mourn six victims of the attack in Herat on Friday.