Afghan quake toll over 1,400

Aid group says 3,124 injured; new quake of magnitude 5.5 shakes devastated region

The death toll from Afghanistan's most severe earthquake in years rose to over 1,400 yesterday, with thousands more injured, according to an aid group.

Rescue efforts were hampered by the rugged terrain and the remoteness of villages in the country's mountainous eastern region.

At least 1,411 people have died, 3,124 have been injured and over 5,400 houses have been destroyed, said the Afghan Red Crescent Society, a humanitarian group working in the region, adding that more people are feared trapped under rubble.

The UN coordinator in Afghanistan said the toll was likely to rise, as rescuers desperately searched for survivors in the rubble of homes. Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 shook southeastern Afghanistan yesterday, sparking fears of further damage.

Afghanistan is prone to deadly earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6, struck around midnight local time on Monday, at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), with the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar being the worst hit.

Rescue operations were carried out in four badly hit villages in Kunar on Monday and efforts will now be focused on reaching more remote mountain areas, said Ehsanullah Ehsan, the provincial head of disaster management.

"We cannot accurately predict how many bodies might still be trapped under the rubble," said Ehsan. "Our effort is to complete these operations as soon as possible and to begin distributing aid to the affected families."

Access for vehicles along narrow mountain roads was the main obstacle, said Ehsan, adding machinery was being brought in to clear roads of debris.

"Damaged roads, ongoing aftershocks, and remote locations of many villages severely impede the delivery of aid," the World Health Organization said, adding that over 12,000 people had been affected by the quake.

So far, Britain has allocated 1 million pounds ($1.35 million) to support the efforts of UN and the International Red Cross in delivering critical healthcare and emergency supplies, reports Reuters.

India delivered 1,000 tents and was moving 15 tonnes of food supplies to Kunar, with more relief materials to be sent yesterday.

Other nations such as China, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union, Pakistan and Iran have pledged help but aid is yet to arrive.

Yesterday, a line of ambulances was on the damaged mountain road trying to reach Kunar villages, as helicopters flew in, bringing aid supplies and taking the injured to hospitals, according to a Reuters witness.

Some of those injured have been transferred to hospitals in Kabul and the adjacent province of Nangarhar, said Ehsan. Thousands of children were at risk, the United Nations Children's Fund warned yesterday.

Unicef said it was sending medicines, warm clothing, tents and tarpaulins for shelter, and hygiene items such as soap, detergent, towels, sanitary pads, and water buckets.

Taliban soldiers were deployed in the area, providing help and security. The disaster has further stretched the war-torn nation's Taliban administration, already grappling with a sharp drop in foreign aid and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Afghans by neighbouring countries.

Rescue teams and authorities are trying to dispose of animal carcasses quickly so as to minimise the risk of contamination to water resources, a UN official said on Monday.

Food and tents were desperately needed, said Safiullah Noorzai from Aseel, a humanitarian tech platform with networks around Afghanistan. With their houses in ruins, many people were living in the open amid a fear of aftershocks, Noorzai added.

The rescue and relief work has struggled in the face of tight resources in the war-torn, impoverished nation of 42 million people and limited global help in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Afghanistan has been badly hit by US President Donald Trump's decision in January to cut funding to its humanitarian arm USAID and reductions in other foreign aid programmes.

Crises elsewhere in the world, along with donor frustration over the Taliban's policies toward women and curbs on aid workers have been a factor in funding cuts, according to diplomats and aid officials.