Afghan embassy in New Delhi announces permanent closure

The Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi today announced its permanent closure, citing "persistent challenges from the Indian government".

On September 30, the Afghan embassy had announced that it was ceasing its operations from October 1. The mission had back then cited a lack of support from the Indian government, failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests and reduction in personnel and resources for the move, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

In a statement today, the embassy said it regrets announcing the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, effective from November 23, "owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government".

"This decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on 30th September 2023, a move made in the hope that the Indian government's stance would evolve favourably for the normal continuation of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi," the statement said.

Unfortunately, despite an eight-week wait, the objectives of visa extension for diplomats and a shift in the Indian government's conduct were not realised, the Afghan embassy said.

"Given the constant pressure from both the Taliban and the Indian government to relinquish control, the embassy faced a difficult choice," it said.

As of now, there are no diplomats from the Afghan Republic remaining in India, the statement said.