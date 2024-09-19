6m children in SE Asia affected: UN

Deadly floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi have affected nearly six million children across Southeast Asia, the UN said yesterday, as the death toll from the disaster rose.

Typhoon Yagi brought powerful winds and torrential rainfall to Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and Myanmar when it swept across the region almost two weeks ago.

Thailand reported three more deaths yesterday, taking the toll in the kingdom to 18, with a total of 537 fatalities now confirmed across the region.