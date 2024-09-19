Asia
AFP, Bangkok
Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:30 AM

Most Viewed

Asia
Typhoon yagi disaster

6m children in SE Asia affected: UN

AFP, Bangkok
Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:30 AM

Deadly floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi have affected nearly six million children across Southeast Asia, the UN said yesterday, as the death toll from the disaster rose.

Typhoon Yagi brought powerful winds and torrential rainfall to Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and Myanmar when it swept across the region almost two weeks ago.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Thailand reported three more deaths yesterday, taking the toll in the kingdom to 18, with a total of 537 fatalities now confirmed across the region.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-যুক্তরাজ্য-দুবাইয়ে সাবেক ভূমিমন্ত্রী সাইফুজ্জামানের প্রায় আট হাজার কোটি টাকার সম্পত্তি

যুক্তরাজ্যে ৩৬০টি, যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে ৯টি, দুবাইয়ে ৫৪টি বাড়ি ও অ্যাপার্টমেন্ট রয়েছে সাইফুজ্জামানের। এ ছাড়া, বাড়ি রয়েছে সিঙ্গাপুর, মালয়েশিয়াতেও।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিভেদ-ষড়যন্ত্র শুরু হয়ে গেছে, আমরা এর ঊর্ধ্বে উঠে কাজ করতে চাই’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification