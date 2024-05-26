Asia
Reuters, Bangkok
Sun May 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 01:29 AM

43 still in Thai hospital for turbulence injuries

Fourty-three people who were on board a Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence remain hospitalised in Bangkok four days after the emergency, a hospital in the Thai capital said yesterday.

The 43 patients are in three different hospitals in Bangkok, Samitivej Srinakarin hospital said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Samitivej Srinakarin hospital director told reporters 22 patients had spinal cord injuries and six had brain and skull injuries, but none were life-threatening.

