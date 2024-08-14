3 civilians killed in Pak border clash: Taliban

Taliban authorities yesterday accused Pakistani forces of killing three civilians -- a woman and two children -- in clashes along their northern border.

The latest exchange of fire took place on Monday near the Torkham border crossing in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, with each side accusing the other of sparking the clash.

Pakistan and Afghanistan forces regularly exchange fire, often sparked by disagreements over construction near the Durand line, a 2,400-kilometre (1,500-mile) frontier drawn by the British in 1896 and disputed by Kabul.

"Pakistani forces targeted civilian houses and killed a woman and two children," said interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani in a post on social media site X early yesterday.

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, the spokesman for Afghanistan's defence ministry, told AFP, "The clash was started by the Pakistanis".

"When our forces were trying to build a post along the imaginary (Durand) line, the Pakistani soldiers fired at our forces and our forces retaliated, which led to a clash."

A border official on the Pakistan side at Torkham said three Pakistani soldiers were wounded in the exchange.