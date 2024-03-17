Asia
Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:34 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:37 PM

21 dead in bus collision with tanker in Afghanistan: provincial official

Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:34 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:37 PM

Twenty-one people were killed and 11 injured in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province on Sunday when a bus collided with a tanker and a motorbike, a provincial official said.

"Early in the morning today, based on the information we have received so far, 21 people were killed and 11 were injured in a traffic accident between a passenger bus, a tanker and a motorbike," provincial governor spokesman Mohammad Qasim Riyaz told AFP.

