21 dead in bus collision with tanker in Afghanistan: provincial official

Twenty-one people were killed and 11 injured in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province on Sunday when a bus collided with a tanker and a motorbike, a provincial official said.

"Early in the morning today, based on the information we have received so far, 21 people were killed and 11 were injured in a traffic accident between a passenger bus, a tanker and a motorbike," provincial governor spokesman Mohammad Qasim Riyaz told AFP.