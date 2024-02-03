Asia
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur
Sat Feb 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 12:26 AM

Most Viewed

Asia

1MDB Scandal: Malaysia halves ex-PM Najib’s jail term

Reuters, Kuala Lumpur
Sat Feb 3, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 12:26 AM

Former Malaysian premier Najib Razak, who was convicted of graft over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, could be released by 2028 after his jail sentence was halved by a pardons board yesterday, prompting an uproar from critics who called on the government to explain its decision.

The pardons board, chaired by Malaysia's king, said it made the decision this week after reviewing an application for a royal pardon by Najib, who began serving a 12-year jail term in August 2022. It did not give a reason for the decision.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সংসদে বিরোধী দলের অপমৃত্যু
|মতামত

সংসদে বিরোধী দলের অপমৃত্যু

একটি বিরোধী দল বিহীন সংসদের যে বিপদগুলো রয়েছে, সে বিষয়ে কি নতুন সরকার সচেতন হবে?

১৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিএনপি নির্বাচন নিয়ে কী বলবে ও করবে তা নিয়ে নয়, আমরা দ্রব্যমূল্য নিয়ে চিন্তিত’

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification