1MDB Scandal: Malaysia halves ex-PM Najib’s jail term

Former Malaysian premier Najib Razak, who was convicted of graft over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, could be released by 2028 after his jail sentence was halved by a pardons board yesterday, prompting an uproar from critics who called on the government to explain its decision.

The pardons board, chaired by Malaysia's king, said it made the decision this week after reviewing an application for a royal pardon by Najib, who began serving a 12-year jail term in August 2022. It did not give a reason for the decision.