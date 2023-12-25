13 dead, 38 hurt in Indonesia

At least 13 people were killed and 38 injured in eastern Indonesia in an explosion at a Chinese-funded nickel-processing plant yesterday, the owner of the industrial park that hosts the facility said. The island of Sulawesi is a hub for the mineral-rich country's production of nickel, a base metal used for electric vehicle batteries and stainless steel, and Beijing's growing investment has stoked unrest over working conditions at its facilities. The accident occurred around 5:30 am (2130 GMT Saturday) at a plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel in the Morowali Industrial Park in Central Sulawesi province, a spokesperson for the complex said. "(The death toll) increased by one person, from 12 to 13," he said. He identified the dead as eight Indonesians and five Chinese workers. An initial investigation showed the explosion happened during repair work on a furnace.