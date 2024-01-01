Japan
Reuters, Tokyo
Mon Jan 1, 2024
Last update on: Mon Jan 1, 2024 04:41 PM

Japan

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

5-metre tsunami waves believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture
Earthquake jolts Dhaka today, other parts of country

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

Total of 21 quakes above 4.0 magnitude hit Japan: Met office

Tsunami of up to 5 metres high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency.

Waves more than 1 metre high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK reported.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

 

 

