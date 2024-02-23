X takes down accounts, posts linked to farmers’ protests

Say Indian media

Social media platform X said yesterday it took down certain accounts and posts following an order by the Indian government, which local media reports say are linked to ongoing protests by farmers demanding higher prices for crops.

The platform did not provide details of the removals but said the move amounts to curtailing freedom of expression.

The action puts the spotlight again on the struggles faced by foreign technology giants operating in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which has often criticized Google, Facebook and Twitter for not doing enough to tackle what it calls fake or "anti-India" content.