World’s largest polls to begin in April

Setting the stage for a marathon electoral battle spread across nearly two months, India's Election Commission announced today that the 18th Lok Sabha polls of the world's largest democracy, will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, involving nearly 97 crore voters.

The results will be declared on June 4, 12 days before the term of the current 17th Lok Sabha expires on June 16, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar told the media in New Delhi.

A total of 96.8 crore voters are eligible to vote in the elections.

Most of the opinion polls have so far projected that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will return to power for a rare third successive tenure.

With the announcement of election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) intended to ensure orderly, transparent, and peaceful elections goes into effect.

Voting for the first phase of polls will be held on April 19 and will cover 102 Lok Sabha seats. The second phase of voting will be held on April 26 for 89 seats and the third phase on May 7 for 94 seats. The fourth phase of voting will be on May 13 for 96 seats and the fifth phase on May 20 for 49 seats. The sixth and the seventh phases of voting will be held on May 25 and June 1 respectively for 57 seats each.

Polling will be held in seven phases in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. There will be five-phase elections in Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir and four-phase elections in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. Chhattisgarh and Assam will see three-phase polls while Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura and Manipur will see two-phase polls. 22 states will see one-phase polls.