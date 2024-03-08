Women's Day: Modi announces 100-rupee cut in gas cylinder price

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced his government's decision to slash LPG cylinder prices by 100 rupees to mark International Women's Day, saying this will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially women".

"Today, on Women's Day, our Ggovernment has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," Modi said in a post on X while announcing the decision.

He said that "by making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them."

The move came ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking to return to power for a third consecutive tenure since 2014.