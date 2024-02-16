Will not contest Lok Sabha polls

Says Sonia Gandhi, cites health issues

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi yesterday announced that she will not run in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India due to health and age issues, capping a nearly two-decade career in electoral politics. In a message laced with emotion in Rae Bareli constituency in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which she has represented since 2004, the 77-year-old Sonia also hinted at a possible entry by a member of her family from Rae Bareli, a bastion of the Gandhi clan. "I am proud to say that whatever I am today, I am because of you and I have always done my best to honour your trust. Now on account of health and age issues, I will not contest the next Lok Sabha election," she said. "After this decision.. I know that you will stand by me and my family in future, just as you have in the past," Sonia said.