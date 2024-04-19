What are the key issues?

Polling officials carry election materials after disembarking from a boat as they head to a remote polling station ahead of the first phase of India’s general election in the Majuli district in Assam, India yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

Nearly 1 billion Indians will be eligible to vote in the world's biggest election starting today. Opinion polls predict an easy win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which would give him a record-equaling third straight term.

Here are some of the key issues in the elections to 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, that will be held in seven phases between today and June 1, with vote counting on June 4.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

India's economy is expected to have grown by about 8 percent in the last fiscal year ended March 31, the fastest among major countries. In the past decade under Modi, Indian economy has jumped five places to fifth position in the world and he has "guaranteed" to lift it to third position should he win the election.

WELFARE POLICIES

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has been giving free food rations to 814 million of India's 1.42 billion people. Some critics have said the fact that the government feels the need to support nearly 60 percent of India's population with free cereal is a sign of uneven economic growth in the country. Modi and his BJP have also tried to win over women voters by focusing on their welfare, including through cash handouts and domestic benefits such as piped water, 24/7 electricity and cooking gas connections.

HINDU REAWAKENING

Modi in January led the consecration of a grand temple to Hindu God-king Ram on a site believed to be his birthplace, fulfilling a 35-year-old promise of the Hindu-nationalist BJP. A Hindu mob in 1992 pulled down a 16th-century mosque on the site, which many Hindus believe was built over a demolished temple under the Mughal ruler Babur.

Modi has also implemented a citizenship law that has been criticized as discriminating against Muslims, granting nationality to Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to India due to religious persecution from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before December 31, 2014.

CORRUPTION

A government agency that investigates suspected money laundering has summoned, questioned, raided or arrested nearly 150 opposition politicians in the past decade. In the same period, it has investigated only about half a dozen ruling party politicians.

The main opposition Congress, meanwhile, is battling tax demands, which it has called an attempt to cripple it before the vote.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Modi first came to power in 2014 partly on the promise of creating tens of millions of jobs for the country's youth but has largely failed to deliver. The unemployment rate rose to 8 percent in February, according to the privately held Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

FARMERS

The BJP had promised to double farm income by 2022 in its manifesto for the last election, but there is no sign of that.

GLOBAL STATURE

The BJP often highlights India's rising global stature, backed by its economy, as a key achievement of Modi, especially after hosting the G20 summit last year and successfully evacuating its citizens stuck in Ukraine after Russia's attack.