West Bengal’s ex-chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee dies

Former chief minister of West Bengal and veteran Communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee died today at his south Kolkata residence at the age of 80.

State Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Mohd Salim confirmed the death of Buddhadeb, who was suffering from old age-related ailments.

He was survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The CPI (M) leader was the chief minister of the state from 2000 to 2011 before the Left Front government was voted out of power after a 34-year unbroken rule.

He had succeeded party senior Jyoti Basu as chief minister of West Bengal in 2000.

Buddhadeb, who resigned from the CPI (M) politburo and central committee in 2015 and gave up membership of the party's state secretariat three years later, lived a secluded life remaining confined to his house in Palm Avenue in Ballygunj.

It was the Buddhadeb government's land acquisition policy that spurred current chief minister Mamata Banerjee street protests and agitations which eventually brought her to power in the assembly elections in May, 2011.