West Bengal was notified about water treaty with Bangladesh: Indian govt official

The West Bengal government was consulted on the renewal of the Ganges water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh, a senior official in India's jal shakti (formerly water resources) ministry said, rejecting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that her state of West Bengal was kept out of the process.

A senior official of the ministry said last night that the joint secretary (works) in the irrigation and waterways department of the West Bengal government conveyed in April the state's total demand for the next 30 years from the stretch downstream of the Farakka Barrage.

India and Bangladesh signed the Ganges water-sharing accord in 1996. The 30-year treaty is due to expire in 2026 but may be extended by mutual agreement.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after meeting his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi for bilateral talks, announced the two countries will begin technical-level discussions for the renewal of the treaty.

In a letter to Modi yesterday, Mamata had claimed that the decision to start talks for the renewal of the treaty was "unilateral" and urged the prime minister not to hold any discussion with Bangladesh without involving the West Bengal government.

The sources in the jal shakti ministry said the Centre had -- on July 24 last year -- sought a nominee of the West Bengal government in the committee for carrying out an "internal review of the India-Bangladesh Treaty of 1996 on Sharing of the Ganga/Ganges Waters at Farakka".

They said the West Bengal government had -- on August 25 last year -- conveyed the nomination of the chief engineer (design and research) in the irrigation and waterways directorate to the committee.

"False claims were spread by the West Bengal Government that they were not consulted on the internal review of the India-Bangladesh Ganges water treaty of 1996," said the Jal Shakti Ministry sources.