West Bengal minister Jyotipriya arrested over ration distribution scam

India's Enforcement Directorate today arrested senior West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick, a day after searching his residence in Kolkata's Salt Lake area, in connection with an alleged multi-crore-rupee ration distribution scam in the state.

"West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick has been arrested by ED [Enforcement Directorate] in connection with an alleged case of corruption in rationing distribution," ED said in a statement.

The minister was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act early today following over 17 to 18 hours of questioning, the statement added.

Mallick is now the minister for forest, industrial reconstruction and public enterprises. He had earlier held the portfolio of the state's food ministry in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

In the alleged ration scam, the ED arrested businessman Bakibur Rahman on October 14 from his home at Kaikhali on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata. According to ED officials, Rahman has close links with Mallick.

The charge against Rahman is that he used to supply rice and wheat in lesser quantities to distributors and the remaining quantity was sold in the open market later.

A number of TMC leaders are facing a slew of corruption charges. Earlier this year, former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested along with his aide Arpita Mukherjee in connection with alleged corruption in school teachers' recruitment.