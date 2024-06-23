West Bengal to dredge Teesta riverbed in India

West Bengal irrigation department has opted to dredge the Teesta in the upstream to reduce flood risks in downstream areas.

According to irrigation department officials, dredging the Teesta basin could remedy the breaches in the river spurs, which are an extended part of the embankment that helps protect vulnerable river banks.

The officials told the media in Kolkata that the swollen state of Teesta since the beginning of the monsoon posed a risk to people residing near the banks, so excess silt in the river should be removed at the earliest.

Following the devastating flash floods in Sikkim in October 2023, Teesta changed its course and deposited excessive silt in the river basin. Authorities fear that like last year, several river spurs have been broken this year too.

The irrigation department was also engaged in the repair of dams damaged by the swollen Teesta, including in Milanpally, Bakali and Changmari. The repairs for the Ghazaldoba dam were initiated on Thursday.

The waters of Teesta had breached the danger mark on Thursday and submerged major parts of a national highway which connects Sikkim to the plains in north Bengal.