West Bengal CM Mamata suffers injury

Admitted to hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday suffered an injury on her forehead when she slipped at her residence in South Kolkata's Kalighat locality, her party Trinamool Congress said.

"Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party posted on X along with pictures of Mamata bleeding from her forehead.

According to TMC sources, Mamata, 69, was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in central Kolkata.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said the chief minister suffered the injury at her Harish Chatterjee house.

According to a hospital official, the chief minister slipped and hit her head on a furniture at her home soon after she returned from an event in South Kolkata's Ballygunge.

TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, party sources said.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery. "Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he posted on X.

Mamata had suffered injuries in an accident during the campaign for the elections to West Bengal legislative assembly in 2021.

She had to spend a number of days in SSKM hospital before she could return to electioneering.