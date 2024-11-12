Veteran actor Manoj Mitra passes away

He passed away today at the age of 86 due to age-related complications

Bangalee theatre personality Manoj Mitra, best known for writing and directing farces and fantasies to highlight social and political issues, has passed away. He died this morning at a hospital in Kolkata's Salt Lake due to age-related ailments. He was 86.

The legendary actor had around 100 one-act and full-length plays to his credit besides film scripts. Mitra's plays prominently highlighted the Bengal partition, the Naxalite movement, the tyranny of the ruling class, and religious fundamentalism, among other major social and political issues.

Mitra was born December 22, 1938, in a village in Satkhira district of undivided Bengal. His father was a government officer.

Though plays were enacted at his family home during the festive days of Durga puja, children were not allowed to watch them. Backdrops, props, costumes, and other articles associated with the staging of plays stored at home kindled his passion for plays.

Mitra permanently moved to India from erstwhile East Pakistan at the age of 12. He completed his Master of Arts degree in Philosophy in 1960.

During the college and university days, he wrote short stories and plays. However, after his play "Mrityur Chokhe Jal" earned him first prize at a statewide competition, he focused only on this field. His acting prowess mesmerised veteran actors of that time as the 21-year-old youth effortlessly metamorphosed into an elderly man in "Mrityur Chokhe Jal".

When Mitra was in his 40s, he immortalised the character of the 90-year-old protagonist Banchharam in Tapan Sinha's 1980 film "Banchharamer Bagan". This dark comedy on the oppression of the peasants by the zamindars was adapted from his play "Sajano Bagan" (1977). He bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the movie.

Some of his notable major full-length plays are: "Narak Guljar", "Aswathama", "Chakbhanga Madhu", "Mesh O Rakhash", "Galpo Hakim Saheb", "Rajdarshan", "Alokanandar Putra Kanya", "Sajano Bagan", "Chhayar Prashad" and "Jene Shune Bish." Some of his famous one-act plays are: "Mrityur Chokhe Jal", "Chokhe Angul Dada", "Ami Madan Bolchi", and "Takshak".

Mitra also acted in more than 80 films, including Satyajit Ray's "Ghare Baire" (1984) and "Ganashatru" (1989), Tapan Sinha's "Adalat O Ekti Meye" (1982) and "Wheel Chair" (1995).

After the 1984 hit Bengali commercial film "Shatru", Mitra was reportedly offered an opportunity to act in Bollywood films but rejected that proposal, fearing it might affect his commitment to the stage. Mitra was conferred with the Sangeet Natak Award (1985) and the Asiatic Society Award (2005) for his overall contribution to theatre, among numerous other awards.

Mitra, along with his friends at the Scottish Church in Kolkata, set up the theatre group "Sundaram" which he later headed for many years. He was a professor of philosophy at a college in West Bengal.