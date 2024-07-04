Uttar Pradesh stampede: 6 'religious volunteers' arrested

People gather where a stampede killed people during a sermon at Hathras in India's Uttar Pradesh state on July 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

Six persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the stampede that resulted in 121 deaths during a religious congregation in India's Uttar Pradesh state, Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur of Aligarh Range said today.

He told reporters in Hathras that the police will issue a non-bailable warrant against chief sevadar (volunteer of the event's organiser) Devprakash Madhukar and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

"When the stampede occurred the six volunteers who are now arrested had run away from the stampede site. Rs 1 lakh reward is being announced on the arrest of the main accused Prakash Madhukar. Soon, a non-bailable warrant will be issued against him. We will also investigate if this incident occurred due to a conspiracy," said Mathur.

"We are inquiring into the criminal history of the preacher Narayan Sakaar Hari alias Bhole Baba. If required, authorities might interrogate Bhole Baba who is not named in the FIR but is under investigation," he added.

According to an ANI report, the Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a search operation at a charitable trust in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, linked to Bhole Baba.