Undocumented immigrants: India orders states to set up detention camps

Biometric information now must for getting Indian visa

All Indian states and union territories were asked to set up designated detention camps for undocumented immigrants apprehended in India and restrict their movement pending deportation.

An order was issued by the Indian home ministry under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, effective from September 1.

It said a foreigner applying for any Indian visa will be required to provide biometric information to the issuing authority before the visa is granted.

The home ministry order also said foreigners may be refused entry into or stay in India if they are convicted on charges of being a member of a banned outfit, anti-national activities, espionage, rape and murder, acts of terrorism, human trafficking, child trafficking, child abuse, drug trafficking, racketeering in fake travel documents, and currency (including crypto currency), and cyber crime, said the order.

According to the order, designated border guarding forces and the Coast Guard shall take steps to prevent illegal immigrants from entering India by capturing their biometric and demographic details and uploading them to the designated government portal before sending them back.

No foreign national holding a valid employment visa for India may accept a job in the private sector involving power, water, or petroleum supply without prior permission from the civil authority, the order added.

According to a provision outlined in the recent order under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, foreign nationals are prohibited from producing -- or attempting to produce -- any form of publicly exhibited media content in India without prior written permission from the central government. This includes feature films, documentary films, reality television, commercial television serials, web shows or series, and any other mode or medium that may be specified by the government over time. The directive applies not only to direct production but also to any involvement in initiating or facilitating such content, and is subject to specific conditions set forth by the authorities.

Applying restrictions on mountaineering expeditions, the Indian home ministry said no foreigner or group of foreigners shall climb or attempt to climb any mountain peaks in India without obtaining prior permission in writing from the central government, and without specifying the route to be followed, the attachment of a liaison officer, and the use of photographic, and wireless communication equipment.

Besides, any foreigner will be required to obtain a permit to enter into or stay in any protected or restricted areas of India. Anyone of Afghan, Chinese, or Pakistani origins will not be allowed to visit such restricted areas, it said.

India's restricted areas include the entire states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, among others.

The Indian home ministry also said that individuals may be denied permission to leave the country if their presence is required by any court, if they are suffering from diseases endangering public health or safety, or if their departure could harm relations with a foreign state.

Foreigners will also not be allowed to exit under specific orders issued by the Indian government or by any law enforcement authorities, or other government agencies.

The Bureau of Immigration shall maintain an updated list of foreigners denied entry into India or not granted permission to leave the country, added the order.

Keywords: India, foreigners in India, undocumented immigrants, immigrants in India, travel, India tourism, visit India, rules for foreigners visiting India, Indian home ministry.